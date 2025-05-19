Nell Verlaque says they will attempt to film Thanksgiving 2 this year and she requested to Eli Roth that she get tortured and covered in blood

Thanksgiving star Nell Verlaque is excited to get back to the dinner table for another serving. Eli Roth’s schedule has been filling up considerably lately (possibly to wash his mouth out after Borderlands). Next up for Roth is the slasher film The Ice Cream Man. Additionally, his Knock Knock will be getting a German remake and, as part of a deal with Construction Films, he’ll also be directing Final Cut, a giallo-style feature that will star German actress Veronica Ferres, who founded the studio. A sequel to his Grindhouse-trailer-turned-feature was in the cards, but it will be starting much sooner than you think.

Variety reports that Nell Verlaque revealed that filming on Thanksgiving 2 is attempting to commence this year. Verlaque told the publication that she’s read parts of the screenplay and shared that her and Roth bounced ideas off each other. She explained, “I would like to get covered in blood. I told him I really wanted to be tortured. Like fully pained [and] tortured. I think it’s more fun as an actor. The crazier, the better for me.” Verlaque also revealed that the “goal” for them was to shoot “Thanksgiving 2” sometime this year.

Another project in development for Roth is a potential Hostel TV series, which is rumored to star Paul Giamatti. But in the meantime, The Ice Cream Man will be his current focus as it films this summer. In a recent press release, Roth described the slasher movie in the following way: “I’ve had this idea for a long, long time, and studios were too afraid of my early drafts. Now’s the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date… Films like Ice Cream Man are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years. I’m very lucky to have such fantastic partners like MCT and, of course, all the investors in The Horror Section.”