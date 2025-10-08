Elijah Wood has read the script for The Hunt for Gollum

Andy Serkis’ The Hunt for Gollum is still over a year away, which pretty much means any speculation is fair game! And while we know that a number of key Lord of the Rings players will be returning, there’s still a lot that hasn’t been confirmed. So considering the secrecy involved with such high-profile projects, it’s expected that those associated — whether past or present — have to play it as cool as possible. Enter Frodo himself, Elijah Wood, who was recently asked if he had talked to Serkis about The Hunt for Gollum, to which he found the balance between spoilers and secrets.

As Elijah Wood said at a recent appearance at DesertCon when the topic of The Hunt for Gollum was brought up, “Well, I can’t say anything about that. I know a great deal about it. I’ve read it. It’s really good.” That Wood has been shown the script is awesome to hear, but that might have also been his point to deflect a bit, moving the attention to those behind the scenes while also hinting at other elements that will please fans. “There’s some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is, it’s really getting the creative band back together…the kind of creative brain trust behind Lord of the Rings: Fran [Jackson, Peter [Jackson, Philippa [Boyens], they’re heavily involved. And then, the same production designers. It’s going to be shot in New Zealand. So, it’s going to carry with it such continuity with so many of the people who are a part of Lord of the Rings, and I’m really excited about that. It feels like getting that old machine up and running again with all of the right people. So I’m really excited. There’s gonna be some fun bits that I think people are gonna be stoked about.”

Elijah Wood has been chatty about The Hunt for Gollum before, even discussing it with us last year by saying he would love to return to the world of The Lord of the Rings — which we are absolutely on board with!

The Hunt for Gollum was originally set for a December 2026 release but is now scheduled to hit theaters in December 2027.