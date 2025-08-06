A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set details revealed

Last year, Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Wes Craven-directed classic A Nightmare on Elm Street by giving the film a 4K UHD release. Soon after that, fans started hearing rumblings that they’re planning to follow up that release with a Nightmare on Elm Street franchise 4K UHD box set, with A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge director Jack Sholder and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare director Rachel Talalay both confirmed they were working on regrading and remastering their films. Now, details on the box set have been revealed by our friends at Bloody Disgusting! The A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set is scheduled to be released on September 30th (not the 23rd, as previously reported) and it’s available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

What’s interesting is that this remains a seven-film box set, just like when the films were first released on DVD. It includes A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. The Friday the 13th crossover film Freddy vs. Jason and the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street have been left out (a Warner Bros. employee has even been quoted as saying the company doesn’t see the value in upgrading Freddy vs. Jason to 4K – which is bizarre, given that it’s part of two popular franchises and was a box office hit)… but that’s not going to make most fans any less likely to buy this set.

Two brand new special features that will be included on this set are Boiler Room Confessional: The king of slashers, Robert Englund, takes us on a journey through the dream world, sharing what inspired Freddy Krueger, his rise as a cultural icon, and the legacy of A Nightmare on Elm Street, plus his favorite kills, scenes, and more. / Freddy’s Footnotes: Robert Englund and original A Nightmare on Elm Street filmmakers revisit iconic scenes, revealing the movie magic and chaos behind our favorite nightmares. Pull back the curtain and relive epic moments through the eyes of those who made them.

There’s also an alternate ending of Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare presented in anaglyph 3D and complete with 3D glasses in the physical collection. Here’s the list of special features (unfortunately, without full descriptions:

A Nightmare on Elm Street: – Ready Freddy Focus Points – Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronee Blakley, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher – Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin – Alternate Endings: Scary Ending, Happy Ending, Freddy Ending – The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror – Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street – Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares

A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge: – Freddy on 8th Street – Heroes and Villains – The Male Witch – Psychosexual Circus

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors: – Behind the Story: Burnout – Behind the Story: Fan Mail – Behind the Story: The House that Freddy Built – Behind the Story: Onward Christian Soldiers – Behind the Story: Snakes and Ladders – Behind the Story: That’s Showbiz – Behind the Story: Trading 8s – Dokken Dream Warriors Music Video

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master: – The Finnish Line – Krueger, Freddy Krueger – Hopeless Chest – Let’s Makeup

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child: – Behind the Story: Womb Raiders – Behind the Story: The Sticky Floor – Behind the Story: Take the Stairs – Behind the Story: Hopkins Directs – Behind the Story: A Slight Miscalculation

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare: – 86’D – Hellraiser – Rachel’s Dream – 3D Demise

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare: – Commentary with Wes Craven – NEW: Boiler Room Confessional – NEW: Freddy’s Footnotes – Becoming a Filmmaker – Filmmaker – An Insane Troupe – The Problem with Sequels – Two Worlds – Welcome to Prime Time: It Really Happened – Welcome to Prime Time: A Childhood Memory – Welcome to Prime Time: Sometime in the Early 80s – Welcome to Prime Time: So It Began – Welcome to Prime Time: Beauty and the Beast – Welcome to Prime Time: Making the Glove – Welcome to Prime Time: Shapeshifter – Welcome to Prime Time: The Shoot – Welcome to Prime Time: The Revolving Room – Welcome to Prime Time: All’s Well that Ends Well – Welcome to Prime Time: Talalay’s Tally – Welcome to Prime Time: It Couldn’t Have Happened – Welcome to Prime Time: Alternate Ending Version – Conclusion: Where Gothic Plots Come From – Conclusion: Why We Like Gothic – Conclusion: Sadomasochism – Conclusion: Freddy vs. Pinhead – Conclusion: Freddy’s Manic Energy – Conclusion: Creating Lasting Characters in Horror – Conclusion: No More Magic Tricks – Conclusion: Monster with Personality – Conclusion: Freddy as Sex Machine – Conclusion: Campfire Stories

Will you be buying the A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K franchise box set? What do you think of the list of special features? Let us know by leaving a comment below.