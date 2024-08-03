A Nightmare on Elm Street claws its way to 4K UHD for 40th anniversary

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you…in 4K! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Warner Bros. will be releasing the iconic slasher in 4K. Oh, just imagine how vibrant the blood will be in Johnny Depp’s death scene!

While no date has been set for the 4K release of A Nightmare on Elm Street, multiple sources have listed December 31st. Those of us in North America won’t directly be getting a box set, but the U.K.’s more substantial release is region free, so feel free to pre-order that one instead. This collector’s edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K houses a double-sided poster, art cards and a booklet. On top of that, the 40th anniversary set will also be numbered; while we don’t know the number yet, 1,984 would certainly be a killer choice, albeit extremely limited.

The official special features of this A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K UHD release have also not officially been announced, but DiabolikDVD does list some, as they were featured on previous Blu-ray releases: Ready Freddy Focus Points with alternate takes and behind-the-scenes stories; two commentary tracks (one with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp and John Saxon, and cinematographer Jacques Haitkin; another with Craven, Robert Englund, Langenkamp and Ronee Blakley, producer Robert Shaye and co-producer Sara Risher; alternate endings; a trio of featurettes; and an interactive trivia track. No doubt the film is deserving of far more, so hopefully the planned release offers that for fans.

A Nightmare on Elm Street remains one of the longest-lasting horror franchises, with nine entries across a little more than a quarter-century (yes, we’re counting the 2010 remake – sorry!). And while the series has laid dormant for far too long and Robert Englund has said he’s done with Freddy Krueger, kill for kill it might be the best straight-up horror franchise out there. Hopefully this 4K release of the original Nightmare on Elm Street sells because it would be incredible to see the rest of the movies in the format, especially fan favorite Dream Warriors, which rivals the original in many ways.

Will you be picking up A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K? What would your top three movies in the franchise be? Take some extra caffeine and let us know below!