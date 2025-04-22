Entity Within: Heather Graham to star in horror film based on the same story as The Entity

Back in 1982, Barbara Hershey starred in a horror film called The Entity, which was based on the story of Doris Blither, “a hard-working single mother whose life becomes a nightmare when she is attacked in her bedroom by someone – or something – that she cannot see.” Now, Deadline reports that Heather Graham is set to star in a horror film called Entity Within – which is also based on the Doris Blither story!

Alliance Media Partners represent world sales on the project and will be presenting it to potential buyers at the upcoming Cannes Market. GVN Releasing is producing the film and will be handling U.S. distribution. Steven Schneider produces alongside German Michael Torres.

Nick Simon (The Girl in the Photographs) is directing Entity Within from a screenplay by Thomas Fenton, who worked on the script for Saw IV. The story is set in 1974 suburban Los Angeles, where a single mother is violently attacked by an unseen force in her home. With no one believing her, she turns to a team of paranormal researchers, leading to one of the most documented and disturbing supernatural cases in U.S. history.

Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) is joined in the cast by Mimi Rogers (Bosch), Morgan Peter Brown (Absentia), and Kevin Keppy (Smile).

Anthony Buckner, AMP’s Head of Sales, Acquisitions, and Distribution, provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to be working with Heather Graham again and partnering with Nick Simon to bring Entity Within to Cannes. This is a high-concept, emotionally resonant horror film that we’re excited to share with international buyers. ” Missy Valdez, GVN’s Head of Production, added: “ This film is based on a true story and that truth is chilling. It is an honor and a challenge to bring Doris’s raw and terrifying experiences to the screen with care and dignity. So proud to be part of this film. This is an elevated horror film that blends emotional depth with real-life terror, and we believe it will deeply resonate with both genre fans and new audiences alike. “

Ten years ago, it was announced that James Wan and Roy Lee would be producing a remake of The Entity, but we never heard anything more about that project. So now, instead of a remake, we’re getting Entity Within.

Are you interested in Entity Within? Share your thoughts on this Heather Graham horror film by leaving a comment below.