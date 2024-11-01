Epilogue: Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian star in zombie movie produced by Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan and David Dastmalchian are both prominent figures in the horror world, so it’s somewhat surprising that their first collaboration came not on a horror project, but on Flanagan’s upcoming movie The Life of Chuck – which, despite being a Stephen King adaptation, is a drama. Today, Deadline has announced that Flanagan and Dastmalchian are set to work together again… and this time the project is a horror film. Flanagan will be producing Epilogue , which Dastmalchian will star in alongside Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel. Michael Fimognari, who worked as cinematographer on most of Flanagan’s work and directed episodes of The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher (not to mention the films To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever), will be directing, working from a screenplay by Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason.

An action horror story, Epilogue is set one year after the zombie apocalypse has supposedly come to an end and will follow a desperate couple who set out to find a cure for their infected daughter . The Coven will be launching distribution sales next week at the American Film Market.

Flanagan is producing the film for Red Room Pictures. Also producing are Courtney Petrakis, Brittney McDade, and Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner.

In addition to The Life of Chuck, Dastmalchian’s acting credits include Afraid, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, The Boogeyman, Oppenheimer, Boston Strangler, Late Night with the Devil, the Ant-Man films, Dune: Part One, The Suicide Squad, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Bird Box, Blade Runner 2049, Twin Peaks, The Belko Experiment, Prisoners, and The Dark Knight. Siegel is also in The Life of Chuck, as well as The Fall of the House of Usher, The Wrath of Becky, Hypnotic, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hush, and Oculus, among other titles.

