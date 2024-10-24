David Dastmalchian will be a special guest on Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash Halloween special

David Dastmalchian will be a guest on the Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash special episode of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs

Legendary drive-in critic and movie host Joe Bob Briggs will be welcoming two guests during this year’s special Halloween presentation of his Shudder series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, a special that’s called Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash – and now that the identities of both of those guests have been revealed, we have a good idea of which movies are going to be shown as well. Last week, we learned that one of the guests will be director Jeff Lieberman – and given that this is a Halloween special with a devilish theme, it’s likely that Lieberman will be there to discuss his 2004 film Satan’s Little Helper. Now, Joe Bob himself has revealed that the second guest is actor David Dastmalchian… and it’s highly probable that the movie Dastmalchian will be there to discuss is Late Night With the Devil, especially since that was a Shudder release.

Here’s the X post where Joe Bob shared the news:

My buddy David Dastmalchian will become one of the few people willing to guest on #thelastdrivein and then return for a second shot this Friday night at 9 Eastern/6 Pacific on Joe Bob's Beelzebub Bash, our annual Halloween double feature. pic.twitter.com/ndl2C9XGf1 — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) October 23, 2024

Written and directed by the duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night With the Devil is a “supernatural chiller” that tells the story of the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms . Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of the show Night Owls.

The film was a collaboration between Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures. Spooky Pictures was founded by It producer Roy Lee and the Paranormal Activity franchise’s Steven Schneider. They produced Late Night With the Devil alongside John Molloy, Derek Dauchy, and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White. Dastmalchian served as an executive producer with Rami Yasin and Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl. The Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash special is set to air this Friday, October 25th at 9pm ET on Shudder and AMC+ in the US & Canada.

Will you be tuning in for Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash, and are you glad to hear that David Dastmalchian is a guest? Let us know by leaving a comment below.