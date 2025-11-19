Joe Bob’s Cold, Cruel Christmas special is coming to Shudder in December

For a decade, drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs hosted the show Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater on The Movie Channel – and when that show came to an end in 1996, it was okay, because Joe Bob was able to go right over to hosting the show MonsterVision on TNT. MonsterVision ended in 2000, and that was the real heartbreaker, because Joe Bob would not have another show for a long time. Thankfully, the Shudder streaming service brought Joe Bob back to our screens with the launch of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs in 2018. The show has been a big hit for Shudder, with multiple seasons and yearly holiday specials. One holiday that calls for a special edition of The Last Drive-in every year is Christmas, and it has just been announced that this year’s Christmas special is Joe Bob’s Cold, Cruel Christmas !

This double feature special will air in the United States and Canada on December 12th at 9pm ET on the Shudder TV and AMC + livestream. It will then go on demand on December 14th. The titles of the movies being shown on the special won’t be announced until Joe Bob introduces them on the night.

As our friends at Bloody Disgusting put it, Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl are once again possessed by the Christmas spirit, hosting a double-feature of snowy slashers for an unholy night full of frozen fear and cold-blooded kills. The event will also see the return of the annual charity drive, including an auction loaded with one-of-a-kind paraphernalia plus apparel featuring Justin Osbourn‘s new artwork. The artwork can be seen at the bottom of this article.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl. The series is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

For the latest season of the show, Shudder has been airing double feature episodes on the first Friday of every month. Things will be different in December, as there will not be a new episode of The Last Drive-In on the first Friday of the month (the 5th). The Joe Bob’s Cold, Cruel Christmas special on the 12th is the only bit of new Joe Bob we’re getting next month.

Are you a fan of Joe Bob Briggs, and will you be watching Joe Bob’s Cold, Cruel Christmas? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I watch everything Joe Bob, so I will definitely be watching this special – and I have my fingers crossed that Iced will be one of the snowy slashers shown.