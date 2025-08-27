Joe Bob Briggs teams with GWAR for Halloween special Joe Bob’s Splatterween

For a decade, drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs hosted the show Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater on The Movie Channel – and when that show came to an end in 1996, it was okay, because Joe Bob was able to go right over to hosting the show MonsterVision on TNT. MonsterVision ended in 2000, and that was the real heartbreaker, because Joe Bob would not have another show for a long time. Thankfully, the Shudder streaming service brought Joe Bob back to our screens with the launch of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs in 2018. The show has been a big hit for Shudder – and today, Variety has shared the details on the Halloween special Joe Bob’s Splatterween , which will also happen to be the 200th episode of the show!

Joe Bob’s Splatterween is scheduled to air on October 24th, and costumed rockers GWAR are set to make a special appearance. Here’s the official logline: Halloween is gonna be messy this year! Joe Bob and Darcy are joined by the interdimensional rock legends of GWAR for SPLATTERWEEN — a night filled with spew, goo, live music, and of course: two nasty flicks busting at the seams with Splatter Fu!

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl. The series is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

Manjourides had this to say about Joe Bob’s Splatterween: “ Our special Halloween episode just happens to be the 200th title that we’ve done, and we wanted to go all out. We set up a whole live concert during the show, and we filmed in The Walking Dead studios in Atlanta and brought in a stage. We brought in some lucky fans and basically put on a whole GWAR concert. It’s pretty awesome. “

Are you a fan of Joe Bob Briggs, and will you be tuning in for Joe Bob’s Splatterween this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.