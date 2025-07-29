Interviews

GWAR! We Interview the Metal Legends at Comic Con

By
Posted 4 hours ago

San Diego Comic-Con got a whole lot messier when GWAR—America’s most blood-soaked export—descended upon the convention to unleash their latest multimedia monstrosity, The Return of Gor Gor. Celebrating four decades of decapitations, disembowelments, and chaotic world-building, the Scumdogs of the Universe teamed up with Z2 Comics for a project that’s equal parts comic book, animated short, and heavy metal onslaught. Once again, proving that no one blends horror, satire, and spectacle quite like they do.

I had the extreme honor of speaking with GWAR members Balsac the Jaws O’ Death and Grodius Maximus, along with their sworn enemies Sawborg Destructo and Techno Destructo (GWAR co-founder Hunter Jackson), who were on hand to promote the grotesque return of one of GWAR’s most beloved monsters.

The project includes a gloriously slimy 32-page comic, described as Toxic Avenger meets Godzilla, that resurrects the kaiju-like Gor Gor in all his dino-mutant glory. It’s a deep cut into the bizarre, blood-soaked GWAR mythos fans have devoured for decades.

On the music side, The Return of Gor Gor includes three brand-new studio tracks—most notably the blistering “Tyrant King”—as well as four live recordings of classic GWAR songs. Among them is “Crack in the Egg,” the fan-favorite anthem chronicling Gor Gor’s monstrous birth.

The project also features an animated short, The Great Circus Train Disaster, a fever dream of gore and absurdity that fits perfectly in GWAR’s universe of over-the-top theatrics and biting satire.

Even after four decades, GWAR continues to evolve with the same unapologetic mayhem that made them infamous.  The Return of Gor Gor is available now via Z2 Comics and all major streaming platforms.

