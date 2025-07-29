Comic Con 2025 Wrap-Up: Highlights From a Low-Key But Solid Year

Comic Con 2025 is officially in the books, and once again, the San Diego Convention Center proved to be the ultimate destination for fans. While this year’s event was a bit more low-key—largely due to Marvel skipping its annual panel following last year’s bombshell announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the franchise as Doctor Doom—it was still a strong showing overall. Despite the absence of major headline-grabbing announcements, the convention delivered a packed schedule of engaging panels, exciting previews, and enough fan-favorite content to keep attendees buzzing.

Here are some of the biggest highlights:

Alien: Earth Delivers the Goods

FX treated attendees to a full screening of the first episode of their highly anticipated new series, Alien: Earth. While a studio embargo limits what we can reveal, we’ve shared a quick, spoiler-free reaction in the video above. Let’s just say this: FX wouldn’t have screened it if they weren’t confident in what they’ve got. Expect intense xenomorph action—and plenty of it.

Predator: Badlands Expands the Mythology

Director Dan Trachtenberg appeared in person to unveil Predator: Badlands, his follow-up to Prey, which hits theaters this November. We were shown the first fifteen minutes, and it’s clear the goal is to expand the Predator universe and build a deeper mythology around cinema’s deadliest hunter. Trachtenberg even teased a potential Alien vs. Predator crossover down the line.

Project Hail Mary Looks Like a Hit

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller returned to the live-action scene in a big way with Project Hail Mary, their first such project since parting ways with Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film, based on Andy Weir’s novel, stars Ryan Gosling—who was on hand to promote the movie with visible enthusiasm. The five-minute preview was slick, ambitious, and suggests this could be one of next year’s biggest releases.

Coyote vs. ACME Lives On

Fans also got a look at the long-awaited Coyote vs. ACME, with the first trailer debuting exclusively at the con. While the film won’t be released for another year—and the trailer won’t hit the internet anytime soon—the panel made it clear the movie’s near-death experience in the studio vaults was no joke. Fortunately, the animated/live-action hybrid is officially back on track, unless ACME shuts it down:

Tron: Ares might be amazing

While Disney didn’t bring anything from Marvel, they were on hand with an extended sneak peek at Tron: Ares, which we learned is a passion project star Jared Leto has been trying to get made for a decade now. We saw some footage from the film, including a crazy lightcycle chase, but we also heard a ton from the Nine Inch Nails soundtrack which lives up to the scores created by Daft Punk and Wendy Carlos for the other two films.

Cosplay Was, As Always, Next-Level

What’s Comic Con without cosplay? Once again, attendees showed off their passion and creativity with jaw-dropping costumes. We put together a short highlight reel featuring some of our favorites, including standout looks like Audrey II, Galactus, and more.

What was your favorite Comic Con 2025 moment? Drop your thoughts in the comments! Plus, check out our interviews with The Long Walk and Red Sonja casts below!