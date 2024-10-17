Satan’s Little Helper director Jeff Lieberman will be a guest on Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash Halloween special

Jeff Lieberman is one of my favorite directors that you don’t hear referenced often enough. He has directed several awesome movies that have dealt with subject matter like killer worms (Squirm), LSD freakouts (Blue Sunshine), homicidal mountain men (Just Before Dawn), brainwashing aliens (Remote Control), and a serial killer stalking the streets on Halloween (Satan’s Little Helper). Thankfully, legendary drive-in critic and movie host Joe Bob Briggs will be shining a spotlight on Lieberman during this year’s special Halloween presentation of his Shudder series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, a special that’s called Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash ! The special is set to air on Friday, October 25th at 9pm ET on Shudder and AMC+ in the US & Canada.

Lieberman has confirmed that he’ll be a special guest on Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash – and if he’s the guest on a Halloween special, chances are good that Satan’s Little Helper is going to be one of the two movies Joe Bob will be showing. It has been revealed that Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl will be interacting with two guests during the special, but Lieberman is the only one we know the identity of.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

Satan’s Little Helper has the following synopsis: On the afternoon of Halloween, Douglas Whooly dons his costume in expectation of a fun-filled night. But, when he hears that his beloved sister, Jenna, has found herself a boyfriend, he throws a tantrum and flees the house. Douglas befriends a man in a devil costume and helps him decorate his lawn with fake corpses. Unfortunately for Douglas and his family, the corpses — much like the murders that will punctuate the evening to come — are all too real. The film stars Alexander Brickel, Katheryn Winnick, Stephen Graham, and Amanda Plummer.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

