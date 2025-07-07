Eruption: Michael Crichton & James Patterson adaptation finds writers, loses directors

Author Michael Crichton passed away in 2008, but several of his novels have been published years after his death. Pirate Latitudes came along in 2009, Micro (which was completed by Richard Preston) followed in 2011, Dragon Teeth (originally written in 1974) was published in 2017, and last year brought the best-seller Eruption, which was completed by James Patterson. The book reached store shelves in June of 2024, and by the end of the month an Eruption film adaptation was set up at Sony, which secured the rights in a competitive auction, making a seven-figure deal. Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi were on board to take the helm of the film – but now, Deadline reports that Chin and Vasarhelyi are no longer involved with the project. While the studio searches for a new director, Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo have been hired to write the screenplay.

Eruption follows a history-making volcano explosion that is about to wipe away the big island of Hawaii. However, a secret held for decades by the U.S. military is far more terrifying than any volcano. Here’s another description: As the Big Island of Hawai’i faces an eruption of unprecedented intensity, the U.S. military contends with the consequences of a long-held doomsday secret.

The Eruption film is being produced by James Patterson, Sherri Crichton, and Shane Salerno of The Story Factory. Sony’s Maia Eyre and Allie Broome are overseeing the project for the studio.

Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo are cousins who first caught Hollywood’s attention with their World War II thriller script Ruin, which was featured on The Black List (but still hasn’t been brought to the screen). From there, they were hired to work on the Marvel movie Eternals and to create a Butch & Sundance TV series for Amazon’s Prime Video, a project that has Glen Powell and Regé-Jean Page attached to star and the Russo Brothers producing.

