Thriller novel written by MrBeast and James Patterson to be published in 2026

James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, is a YouTuber with over 390 million followers who “often hosts elaborate challenges and philanthropic efforts.” James Patterson is a prolific author whose books have sold more than 425 million copies. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has shared the news that MrBeast and Patterson have teamed up to write a thriller novel that HarperCollins will be publishing sometime in 2026. “The untitled novel will be published by HarperCollins worldwide in English, as well as 14 languages through its Global Publishing Program.”

Described as “a high-octane, pulse-pounding thriller,” this novel will tell the following story: 100 contestants compete in an extreme global competition as they fight to not only survive dangerous tests held in treacherous locations around the world but also prove their leadership skills. During each of the tests, relationships will grow, betrayals will cut deep, and more and more contestants will be eliminated. Or die. In the end, the one and only winner will receive one billion dollars.

Patterson provided the following statement: “ One thought has driven my choices for the past couple of years: ‘My time here is short—what can I do most beautifully?’ I met MrBeast at his studio; we talked for several hours and settled on an idea we were incredibly excited to turn into a novel. I think it’s going to turn on readers all over the world. ” Donaldson added, “ I’m pumped to be teaming up with James, one of the best-selling authors of all time, on this action-packed story. We’re both passionate about inspiring people around the world to read more, and I hope this also opens doors for other creators looking to get published. “

Brian Murray, the President and CEO of HarperCollins, had this to say: “ In the age of social media, storytelling has the power to travel the globe in an instant—and when the world’s No. 1 thriller writer and the No. 1 social media creator come together to write a book, it demands a global, simultaneous release, which HarperCollins is uniquely positioned to provide. We’re thrilled to be the publishing partner of James Patterson and MrBeast for this groundbreaking project, and proud to bring it to audiences in 15 languages. “

Patterson’s works have been turned into many films and TV shows over the years, but he may be best known for his series of novels featuring the police detective character Alex Cross.

