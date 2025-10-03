Eternity: Meadow Williams, William H. Macy, Nolan Gerard Funk, and more cast in erotic thriller

Earlier this year, it was announced that Memphis Belle director Michael Caton-Jones had been hired to direct the Mediterranean suspense romance / erotic thriller Eternity , with Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves: Pantera) taking on the lead role. Williams remains attached, but Caton-Jones has been replaced by director Jamie Marshall (The Foreigner), and Deadline reports that Williams is joined in the cast by William H. Macy (Fargo), Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Emanuela Postacchini (The Alienist), Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat), and Cristiano Caccamo (Under the Amalfi Sun).

Scripted by King Orba and Rachel Robinson-Zetzer, Eternity is set against the backdrop of the Mediterranean at the height of summer and follows Calvin Wells (Funk), a charismatic conman who sets his sights on Katrine Winters (Meadow Williams), a mysterious billionaire widow. Drawn in by her fortune and allure, Calvin accepts an invitation aboard her superyacht Eternity, only to realize her glamorous world hides sinister secrets. Another synopsis lets us know this is the story of a charming conman who becomes romantically entangled with a powerful, wealthy woman. Joining her exclusive yacht cruise around the Mediterranean, he soon finds himself ensnared in a web of bizarre behavior and murder, leading to profound regret as events spiral out of control . When Caton-Jones was still involved, Pierson Fodé was attached to play the role that is now in the hands of Funk.

Williams is producing the film for Diamond Film Productions while Jon Mason does the same for JMason Entertainment and Jeanette Volturno produces for CatchLight Studios.

Williams had this to say about her character: “ Katrine Winters is magnetic, formidable, and deeply conflicted. To play someone whose world is so beautiful on the surface but whose secrets are ruthless has been an exhilarating challenge. As the originator of the story, it’s been especially rewarding to see this vision come to life on screen. I’m thrilled to be part of a film where desire, danger, and deception collide aboard Eternity. “

