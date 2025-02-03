Ethan Embry joins the cast of Scream 7

Ethan Embry may only be 46 years old, but he has 35 years of acting credits to his name, having worked on more than 100 different projects. And now he’s set to cross paths with Ghostface, as Deadline reports that he has joined the cast of Scream 7 !

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell and Ethan Embry are joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown of 2022’s Scream and Scream VI, back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin. Oddly, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers in the original Scream and Scream 3, respectively, and did not appear to make it out of those movies alive, are also in the cast.

Embry’s previous acting credits include Grace and Frankie, Stargirl, Creepshow, The Twilight Zone, The Walking Dead, The Devil’s Candy, Late Phases, The Guest, Once Upon a Time, Vacancy, Masters of Horror, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Dragnet, They, Sweet Home Alabama, FreakyLinks, Disturbing Behavior, Can’t Hardly Wait, The Prophecy II, Vegas Vacation, That Thing You Do!, Empire Records, All I Want for Christmas, and Dutch, among many others. Details on his Scream 7 character have not been revealed.

Want to hear some rumors / possible character spoilers ? A while back, industry scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Scream 7 has the following character line-up: Taylor (17-18) – Sidney’s daughter. Brian (17-18) – is Taylor’s boyfriend. Chelsea (17-18) – the heartbreaker of the group. Holly (17-18) – Taylor’s rich friend, the queen bee of the group. Logan (17-18) – Taylor’s hot, but creepy neighbor with a Ted Bundy vibe. Jennifer (40s-50s) – Logan’s mom and Sidney’s friend. So look over the cast list and see which actor you think matches which character.

In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

Scream 7 is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026 and filming is now underway.

