Everything We Know About Ready Or Not: Here I Come

It’s a simple kids’ game. Hide and seek. How could that be turned into a darkly comedic horror film? Well, the group at Radio Silence was able to find a way to do this in 2019’s Ready or Not. What we were treated to was a fun movie about a wealthy family and their ghastly traditions of playing a game on wedding nights. Shots are fired, and blood explodes on screen. After taking a detour through two Scream films, they are ready to return to the world of Grace and her upside-down world of deadly games and curses.

Who’s In It?

While the first one had some notable names such as Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, and the lead, Samara Weaving, it looks like they are really loading up for the sequel. The film is stuffed from top to bottom with notable names. Not sure if an increased budget led to more star power or if they were all just fans of the original film. I guess some could be fans of what they saw the group do with the Scream resurrection they pulled off, and signed up as well. All I know is that whatever it is, we’re in for a treat.

Samara Weaving

It’s great to see Weaving is coming back as Grace for the film. She’s always great in everything she does and must have a good time working with the Radio Silence group. We saw her make an appearance in their Scream VI film, and she absolutely killed it as the blood-splattered bride Grace in Ready or Not. It will be fun to see what kind of situation she has to fight her way out of now.

Elijah Wood

One of the things I love is that Elijah Wood made a lot of money off his role in The Lord of the Rings Movies, so he now does whatever he wants. We saw him earlier this year in The Monkey a lifestyle guru and then a few months later we see him as a deformed weirdo in The Toxic Avenger. This dude just likes seeing what kind of fun he can have in whatever role he’s got, and I can’t wait to see what he does in this film.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy herself has been on a roll lately. She showed up in the Dexter Prequel series Original Sin, did a quick cameo in the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, and is picking up Mr. Pointy once again in the upcoming Buffy sequel series. Looks like she’s ready to get back to genre work. It will be great to see her alongside Weaving in the film, and I think she’ll be a great addition to the Ready or Not universe.

Kathryn Newton

Newton last worked with the Radio Silence group for last year’s Abigail. They seem to enjoy working with their troupe of actors, and we’ll get to see her once again. We saw her take over the role of Cassie in the last Ant-Man movie, so she’s been busy. I thought her performance in Lisa Frankenstein was a lot of fun, so I’m curious to see what she gets to do here.

Kevin Durand

Another familiar face from the Abigail movie will be joining us in the new film. Durand had a great couple of years with Abigail and his motion capture performance in the last Planet Of The Apes movie. This year, we’ve already seen him as the mayor in the horror film Clown In A Cornfield and then switched gears in the recently released Naked Gun reboot. I always love seeing him on the cast list of whatever I’m watching. He has such a range that I’m really curious what he will do in this Ready or Not sequel.

David Cronenberg

This one may be the one that excites me most in the cast list. While mainly known for his directing, he takes on an occasional acting role. He was super creepy as Dr. Decker in the Clive Barker movie Nightbreed and was in one of the last seasons of Slasher. He’ll definitely bring an interesting flair to whatever his role is. I always get excited to see him on screen, even if it’s just for a small cameo.

What’s It About?

A full plot description is not out yet, but a couple of things have dropped here and there about it. In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, Elijah Wood revealed that the film will take place immediately after the end of Ready or Not. If you remember, Grace had outwitted the family and survived until sunrise. The question throughout the film was whether the curse the family was afraid of was actually real. We find out in a glorious bloodbath as they all explode. Grace heads outside and waits for the emergency crews as she smokes a cigarette.

We are going to start the next film with her waking up in the hospital after dealing with the injuries from her night of escaping her new in-laws. Writer Gary Busick then told ComicBook.Com that they really want to add to the world-building in this film. Surely this wasn’t the only family that made such deals with otherworldly entities. He points out that they used Aliens and Terminator 2 as examples of how to do the sequel. If they are returning to this world, they need a good reason to return. Let’s hope it lives up to that kind of hype.

When Can We See It?

With this cast list, it will be hard to wait too long before we get it in our eyeballs. Luckily, the film has already wrapped filming. Back in June, Searchlight Pictures posted a picture of Weaving and Newton lying in the grass next to a slate for the film and announced that they had officially finished filming, along with a release date. Luckily, we only have to make it through the holidays with our own demented families before we can head out to the theater to check it out. You’ll be able to catch up with Grace on April 10, 2026.

Are you excited for Ready or Not: Here I Come? Let us know in the comments.