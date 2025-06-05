Ready or Not 2 wraps production and sets April 2026 release

Searchlight Pictures took to social media today to announce that production on Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has wrapped and to announce a release date. The much-anticipated sequel will hit theaters on April 10, 2026.

And cut! 🔪 That’s a wrap on READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. In theaters April 10th, 2026. #ReadyOrNot2 pic.twitter.com/RwdvEwqqu6 — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) June 5, 2025

The first film starred Samara Weaving as Grace, a young bride whose new spouse’s wealthy family hunts her down as part of a ritual. Weaving returned for the sequel, where she’s joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are once again directing the movie.

We don’t know much about Ready or Not 2 yet, but co-writer Guy Busick told ComicBook.com last month that the sequel will begin immediately after the events of the first movie. “ [The] movie picks up the second after the first movie ends. Grace wakes up in the hospital, ” he said. “ No time has passed for her. The last thing she remembers is her in-laws exploded, including her new husband. They exploded in front of her and covered her in blood. She went outside and had her cigarette. The EMTs and fire department came. The credits roll and it picks up right there. Worldbuilding was important to us in that even in the first one, we were asking ourselves, ‘The Le Domas aren’t the only family that has done that.’ “

Busick added that they took inspiration from other major sequels to help craft this one. “ Radio Silence, the producers, Ryan and myself over and over again are Aliens and Terminator 2, ” he said. “ How do you blow it up in a way that isn’t even the same genre, but hits all the notes and has the same DNA? “