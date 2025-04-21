Ready or Not sequel Ready or Not: Here I Come adds Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, David Cronenberg & more to the cast

Six years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Last year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward – and while Escape Room director Adam Robitel was attached to take the helm of Ready or Not 2 (now known as Ready or Not: Here I Come ) when it was first announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have since stepped up to direct the sequel, which they have promised will be “an absolute banger.” Weaving is returning for the follow-up and we’ve previously heard that Kathryn Newton, who worked with the directors on Abigail, is in the cast. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that they’re being joined in the cast by Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Shawn Hatosy (The Faculty), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Kevin Durand (also from Abigail), and legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are part of a filmmaking collective (and production company) called Radio Silence, which they formed with Justin Martinez and Chad Villella in 2011.

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have written the script for the sequel, but we don’t yet know what Weaving’s character is going to have to deal with this time around.

Searchlight VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing the project for the studio. They report to Co-Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak are producing, while Samara Weaving, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Guy Busick, and R. Christopher Murphy serve as executive producers. Filming has officially begun in Toronto.

Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight, provided the following statement: “ We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices, and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming. “

