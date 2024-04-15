Ready or Not 2 will be an “absolute f***ing banger,” teases Radio Silence

Radio Silence teases that Ready or Not 2 will be an “absolute f***ing banger,” but that’s assuming it ever gets made.

By
Ready or Not 2

Has it really been five years since the release of Ready or Not? The film, which starred Samara Weaving as a young bride who her spouse’s wealthy family hunts as part of a ritual, received positive reviews and didn’t do too badly at the box office, so where’s the sequel? Well, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and producer Chad Villella — collectively known as Radio Silence — told Entertainment Weekly that they’ve been working on Ready or Not 2 since the release of the first movie and tease that it’s “an absolute f***ing banger.

It’s getting figured out,” said Gillett. “That’s what we’ll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f—ing banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it’s happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways.

Gillett added that the Radio Silence team, along with screenwriters Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, headed to Las Vegas after the release of the movie to attempt to develop a sequel. “I don’t think we knew after making it that there would be so much story left to tell,” Gillett said. “We’re so proud of what that first movie is, we’re so proud of what the sequel is. We’re just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made.” While there’s no official word on whether Ready or Not 2 will actually get made, Radio Silence seems confident that they’ll get the greenlight eventually.

According to a report from Jeff Sneider last month, the sequel won’t be directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. Instead, Escape Room director Adam Robitel will take the helm, with Samara Weaving returning as Grace.

The next film from Radio Silence will be Abigail, which follows a group of criminals who are hired to kidnap a little girl and watch over her in a safe house until the ransom can be paid. Unfortunately, they soon find out that the little girl is a blood-thirsty vampire who hunts them down one by one throughout the night. The film will hit theaters on April 19th and you can check out a review from our own Michael Conway right here.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
