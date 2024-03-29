Ready or Not 2 finds a director in Escape Room’s Adam Robitel

The sequel to the Samara Weaving horror-thriller-comedy will not have the former directors returning, but it has found their replacement.

ready or not 2, adam robitel

Ready or Not was a deliciously twisted play on the concept of meeting the family of one’s fiancée. Samara Waving plays a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. The horror comedy also starred Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Elyse Levesque, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell and was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have gone on to direct Scream (2022) and Scream VI

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. However, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are currently involved with a new Universal Monsters project, so they will not be returning for Ready or Not 2. Instead, ComingSoon.net reports that Escape Room director Adam Robitel will be taking the reins for the sequel. The scoop comes from industry source, The InSneider. Robitel’s horror credentials go back to 2014 with his debut, The Taking of Deborah Logan. He has then gone on to write and direct for Blumhouse with the films Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Insidious: The Last Key.

There currently aren’t any details of what the story will entail or if Weaving is to return, nor is there official word on whether Busick or Murphy are coming back. However, even though they won’t be directing, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are still on board to take on producing duties alongside Chad Villella. Meanwhile, Busick has followed his Ready or Not directors to the Universal Monsters movie, in which he’s written some revisions. The story of their Universal Monster project centers on “a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being Dracula’s daughter. Woe then betides the kidnappers.” At one point, the project was going by the title Dracula’s Daughter, but as of right now, it doesn’t have an official title.

Universal has said that the film formerly known as Dracula’s Daughter is a movie that “falls in the lane of such films as Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man and Renfield, Chris McKay’s take on a Dracula side character — movies that provide a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.”

Source: ComingSoon.net, The InSneider
