Mike Flanagan launches podcast Directors Commentary on SpectreVision Radio

One door closes, another opens. Just the other day, we heard that filmmaker Mike Flanagan was done with something: he doesn’t want to send any more bleak, hopeless endings into the world. And now, we hear that he has started something: a podcast called Directors Commentary , which is part of the newly launched SpectreVision Radio network. SpectreVision Radio is the podcast branch of the SpectreVision production company, headed up by Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and Lawrence Ingle. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that SpectreVision Radio is set to be a home for podcasts focused on film, music and the arts, in addition to esoteric subjects including the paranormal and surprising history.

Podcasts on the network will include The Spiel, which is hosted by Scott Wampler and Eric Vespe (they recorded 12 episodes before Wampler passed away unexpectedly earlier this year); Visitations, from SpectreVision co-founders Wood and Noah; and shows hosted by the likes of The Green Knight director David Lowery, actress / stunt performer Zoë Bell, author Mitch Horowitz, paranormal investigators Greg and Dana Newkirk, film critic Amy Nicholson, musician Carlos Niño, investigative journalist Tom O’Neill, screenwriter Josh Olson and Gremlins director Joe Dante, network director Jim Perry, YouTuber Sapphire Sandalo, attorney/activist Danny Sheehan, podcaster Chelsey Weber Smith, hacker/hacktivist John Threat, and documentarian / music video director Jodi Wille.

As mentioned, Mike Flanagan hosts a show called Directors Commentary, and the first episodes are now available! As Flanagan describes it, “ In each episode, I’ll interview a filmmaker about their career, and then watch one of their films with them for a real-time watch-along commentary track that can be played with the film itself. Our first episode features Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett… and their wonderful film Ready or Not. Listen on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you find your podcasts. “

Flanagan has previously brought us Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Coming up next for him is another Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, followed by the next film in the Exorcist franchise, which has a release date of March 13, 2026.

As a fan of Flanagan and commentaries, I will definitely be checking out Directors Commentary. Will you be listening to this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.