Hush: Mike Flanagan film is coming to theatres next week with a live Q&A

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan believes that “Physical media is critical,” which is not a belief that was shared by his former employers at the Netflix streaming service. Flanagan recently said that he tried very hard to get Netflix to release the work he did for them on Blu-ray and DVD, but they “refused at every turn.” But while several Flanagan projects remain on Netflix and aren’t available on physical media, he did confirm earlier this year that he has taken his 2016 film Hush away from the streaming service so he can give it a long-awaited physical media release. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is coming from Scream Factory on November 26th (copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK) – but before we reach that date, Shout! Studios will also be bringing Hush to the big screen! The movie is set to reach U.S. theaters for a special engagement beginning on October 16th at 6:30 pm PT (9:30 pm ET), and it will be accompanied by a live Q&A with Flanagan and the film’s star, Kate Siegel.

A press release informs us, “ The film has been fully restored and approved by Flanagan. This eagerly anticipated theatrical engagement will showcase a newly restored version of Hush for the first time on the big screen. Additionally, the event screening will feature a livestream Q&A with filmmaker Mike Flanagan and the film’s co-writer and star Kate Siegel. The live Q&A, featuring Flanagan and Siegel, is set to be held at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, California, immediately after the screening, and will be livestreamed to select theaters nationwide. “

Hush has the following synopsis: After losing her hearing as a teenager, author Maddie Young has lived a life of isolation fully retreating into her now silent world. When the masked face of a psychotic killer appears in the window of her secluded home, she must push herself beyond her mental and physical limits in order to survive the night. Siegel is joined in the cast by John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emma Graves.

Are you interested in catching Hush on the big screen? Share your thoughts on this special theatrical engagement by leaving a comment below.