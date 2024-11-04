Hush: Mike Flanagan film gets a 4K and Blu-ray release that’s packed with extras

Scream Factory has unveiled the list of extras that will be found on their 4K and Blu-ray release of Mike Flanagan’s Hush

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan believes that “Physical media is critical,” which is not a belief that was shared by his former employers at the Netflix streaming service. Flanagan recently said that he tried very hard to get Netflix to release the work he did for them on Blu-ray and DVD, but they “refused at every turn.” But while several Flanagan projects remain on Netflix and aren’t available on physical media, he did confirm earlier this year that he has taken his 2016 film Hush away from the streaming service so he can give it a long-awaited physical media release. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is coming from Scream Factory on November 26th (copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK) – and they have just revealed that this physical media release of the movie is going to be packed with extras!

Hush has the following synopsis: After losing her hearing as a teenager, author Maddie Young has lived a life of isolation fully retreating into her now silent world. When the masked face of a psychotic killer appears in the window of her secluded home, she must push herself beyond her mental and physical limits in order to survive the night. Kate Siegel stars alongside John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emma Graves.

Here’s the list of extras that will be found on the 4K and Blu-ray release, which includes a “Shush Cut” that’s in black & white and has no musical score:

Disc One (4K UHD, ORIGINAL VERSION): – NEW 2024 “Shush Cut” Audio Mix – NEW 2024 4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Director Mike Flanagan – NEW Audio Commentary With Mike Flanagan, Actor & Co-Writer Kate Siegel, And Actors Samantha Sloan, John Gallagher, Jr., And Michael Trucco.

Disc Two (4K UHD, “SHUSH CUT”): – NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W “SHUSH CUT” Supervised And Approved By Mike Flanagan – NEW Audio Commentary With Mike Flanagan And Kate Siegel – NEW 2024 “Shush Cut” Audio Mix

Disc Three (Blu-ray, ORIGINAL VERSION & “SHUSH CUT”): – NEW 2024 4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Mike Flanagan – NEW Audio Commentary With Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., And Michael Trucco (Original Version) – NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W “Shush Cut” Supervised And Approved By Mike Flanagan – NEW Audio Commentary With Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel (“Shush Cut”) – NEW 2024 “Shush Cut” Audio Mix

Disc Four (Blu-ray, Special Features): – NEW Feature-Length Picture-In-Picture Video Commentary Eith Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version) – NEW Interview With Samantha Sloyan – NEW Interview With Kate Siegel – NEW Interview With John Gallagher, Jr – NEW Interview With Michael Trucco – NEW Interview With Mike Flanagan – NEW Interview With Producer Trevor Macy – NEW Interview With Composers The Newton Brothers – NEW Interview With Director Of Photography James Kniest

Will you be buying a copy of Hush on 4K and Blu-ray? What do you think of the extras that will be on the discs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.