Mike Flanagan teams with Shout! Studios for a digital release of Hush

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan believes that “Physical media is critical,” which is not a belief that was shared by his former employers at the Netflix streaming service. Flanagan recently said that he tried very hard to get Netflix to release the work he did for them on Blu-ray and DVD, but they “refused at every turn.” But while several Flanagan projects remain on Netflix and aren’t available on physical media, he did reveal earlier this year that he has taken his 2016 film Hush away from the streaming service so he can give it a long-awaited physical media release. We don’t have the details on that release just yet, but it has just been announced that Flanagan is teaming with Shout! Studios to give the film a digital release on August 27th!

Hush will be available for purchase and/or rent across major digital entertainment platforms (like Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and Microsoft) in the U.S. and Canada. This digital release is a collaboration between Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures, Blumhouse, and Shout! Studios.

Flanagan said, “ Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I’m so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally. I’ve always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what’s to come… fans of Hush are going to have much to celebrate! “

Hush has the following synopsis: After losing her hearing as a teenager, author Maddie Young has lived a life of isolation fully retreating into her now silent world. When the masked face of a psychotic killer appears in the window of her secluded home, she must push herself beyond her mental and physical limits in order to survive the night.

The film stars Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emma Graves.

With this digital release coming from Shout! Studios, it’s likely we’ll be seeing a special edition Blu-ray release of Hush from Scream Factory at some point down the line… but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

Are you glad to hear that Hush is getting a digital release through Shout! Studios? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.