The Life of Chuck: Karen Gillan says Mike Flanagan’s new Stephen King movie is a beautiful masterpiece

Karen Gillan, who has a role in Mike Flanagan’s new Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, says the film is a masterpiece

By
Karen Gillan

The upcoming film The Life of Chuck is the latest Stephen King adaptation from Mike Flanagan, who has previously been at the helm of the Stephen King adaptations Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep (and is also developing a series adaptation of The Dark Tower for Amazon Studios) – but it is not a horror movie. We’ve previously heard cast member David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) describe the film as a beautiful, heartfelt drama – and now Dastmalchian’s co-star Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) has told Movieweb that The Life of Chuck is a beautiful masterpiece.

Based on the short story from King’s 2020 anthology If It BleedsThe Life of Chuck consists of three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumor and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.

Gillan told Movieweb, “What’s interesting is that it’s not really horror. If you know the short story, you’ll know that. But it’s beautiful. I feel like he’s created a masterpiece. I’ve just never seen anything like it before. It’s sort of experimental and just gives you an existential crisis. I just cried for days afterwards. And that sounds really dramatic and funny, but it just was one of those that, like, really stays with you for a long time.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) is playing Chuck, with Mark Hamill (Star Wars) playing a character named Albie. They, Dastmalchian, and Gillan are joined in the cast by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Jacob Tremblay (The Predator), Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), Kate Siegel (Hush), Benjamin Pajak (Past My Bedtime), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water), Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World), Antonio Raul Corbo (Into the Dark: Pilgrim), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), Annalise Basso (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Samantha Sloyan (The Midnight Club), Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass), Matt Biedel (Aliens Abducted My Parents), Sauriyan Sapkota (The Fall of the House of Usher), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica), Violet McGraw (M3GAN), Molly C. Quinn (Castle), and Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Filming on The Life of Chuck wrapped back in November, and Flanagan has since confirmed that post-production has been completed as well. Now we just need to know the release date.

Are you interested in the beautiful masterpiece that is the Stephen King / Mike Flanagan collaboration The Life of Chuck? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Movieweb
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Sony Pictures Entertainment returns to the theater business with the acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Napoleon Dynamite
Napoleon Dynamite characters’ futures “not looking good” 20 years later, says Jon Heder
ke huy quan
Ke Huy Quan saw his Loki character as a variant of Data from The Goonies
Karen Gillan, who has a role in Mike Flanagan's new Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, says the film is a masterpiece
The Life of Chuck: Karen Gillan says Mike Flanagan’s new Stephen King movie is a beautiful masterpiece
View All

About the Author

15338 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Life of Chuck News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles