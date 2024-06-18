Mike Flanagan’s new Exorcist movie sets 2026 release date

Mike Flanagan will shepherd the next installment of The Exorcist franchise, which has been given a release date of March 13, 2026 by Universal.

The last installment of the franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, was intended to be the first of a new trilogy (The Exorcist: Deceiver had even been given a 2025 release date), but the lacklustre box office and scathing reviews forced the studio to rethink its plans. Enter Mike Flanagan. The Haunting of Hill House director is set to write, direct, and produce what is being described as a “ radical new take ” on the franchise. While it will still be set in the Exorcist universe, the project will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer.

“ The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe, ” Flanagan said in a statement. “ Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting. “

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, added, “ Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it. “

“ It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team, ” said David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, which has the rights to the franchise.