The Exorcist: Mike Flanagan to direct a “radical new take” as franchise shifts gears

It was announced earlier this month that Mike Flanagan was in talks to direct the next installment of The Exorcist franchise, and now it’s official. Flanagan is set to write, direct, and produce what is being described as a “ radical new take ” on the franchise. While it will still be set in the Exorcist universe, the project will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer, which was largely trashed by critics upon its release last year.

“ The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe, ” Flanagan said in a statement. “ Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting. “

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, added, “ Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it. “

“ It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team, ” said David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, which has the rights to the franchise.

The Exorcist: Believer was intended to be the first of a new trilogy (The Exorcist: Deceiver had been given a 2025 release date), but the lacklustre box office and scathing reviews forced the studio to rethink its plans. Our own Chris Bumbray called the sequel an abysmal, dull attempt to relaunch the franchise. “ It’s supposed to be the first entry in a new trilogy of Exorcist films, but the movie is so abysmal one shouldn’t hold out too much hope for a follow-up, ” Bumbray wrote. “ While it may have a strong box-office opening, word of mouth seems sure to be dire. The only thing that saves Exorcist: Believer from being called the worst Exorcist movie ever is the fact that this particular series has some very bad entries. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Getting a fresh start with Mike Flanagan will likely be the best thing for The Exorcist franchise, and I’m excited to see what he has cooked up. The man rarely disappoints when it comes to slow-burn horror. What do you think?