Mike Flanagan is “terrified” to tackle new Exorcist movie

After The Exorcist: Believer premiered to a lacklustre box office and scathing reviews, Blumhouse was forced to rethink its plans for what was supposed to be a new trilogy. Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan officially signed on to direct the next Exorcist movie last week, which is said to be a “ radical new take ” on the franchise. However, Flanagan is all too aware of the enormous responsibility of following in the footsteps of one of the best horror movies of all time.

Flanagan spoke about his new Exorcist movie at the ATX festival (via /Film), saying he’s “ f***ing terrified ” of tackling it. Although the first movie is deservedly iconic, the sequels that followed were very hit-and-miss, so I would argue that Flanagan would have to actively go out of his way to make the worst film in the franchise. The director admitted as much, saying, “ The franchise has had its up and downs, ” but he added that the Exorcist TV series (which lasted two seasons on Fox) was “ one of the ‘ups’ in a big way, and I thought it was just brilliant. “

While Flanagan may be nervous about the project, I think most fans have faith that he’ll deliver something decent. “ I had a similar feeling when I signed on to ‘Doctor Sleep’ a few years back where I just kind of woke up a little nauseous every day, ” he said. “ We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. ” It also helps that this new project will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer, giving Flanagan freedom to create something fresh.

“ The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe, ” Flanagan said in a statement last week. “ Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting. “ Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, added, “ Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it. “

What do you hope to see in Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist movie? Personally, I’d just like to be scared again.