Sarah Michelle Gellar has already seen the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Posted 7 hours ago
Gellar would smartly not try to retcon her death in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, as her character was conclusively on ice. This is not for lack of trying from the writer, though. The sequel’s scribe, Leah McKendrick, said, “I tried relentlessly, and she’s dead. I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead. I tried to pitch some crazy s— too. I was like, ‘What if it’s like you weren’t dead and you’re actually alive, but in hiding?’ And Sarah’s like, ‘I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but what if?’ And she said, ‘I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.’“

However, despite Gellar not having involvement with the new film, she already knows everything about it. Deadline reports that Gellar appeared on the Today show and revealed,



I actually have seen it. I’m one of the only people that have seen the movie, including my husband [who] has not seen it yet.”

Gellar is referring to Freddie Prinze Jr., who does return as Ray, along with Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie. When Gellar is probed for details as a rare advanced watcher of the film, she cheekily says, “Guess what? Somebody kills someone and they get a letter, and it says, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ But that’s just for you guys — don’t [tell anyone].” McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will play with “some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore?“

Also on the horror front, Gellar was also recently announced to be joining the Samara Weaving sequel Ready or Not: Here I Come. Gellar was asked about what she can reveal about the movie and she replied, “Absolutely nothing! They have sworn us to all secrecy — I can’t even tell you my character’s name … It’s a movie — well, it’s a sequel to Ready or Not, which, it was one of those movies when I saw, it I was like, ‘Why couldn’t I be in that movie? I wanna play that role, 15 years ago,’ but then here I am.”

