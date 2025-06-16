Evil Dead in Concert: Sam Raimi classic is going on tour with live musical accompaniment

Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, has announced that it will be “resurrecting Sam Raimi’s beloved classic The Evil Dead in a way audiences have never seen before — in this lifetime. Evil Dead in Concert launches September 22 in Buffalo, New York as screams meet strings in 50 cities this fall, including a special three night event in Los Angeles for Halloween. The screening of the legendary cult film in a newly restored format is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. Tickets are on sale at EvilDeadinConcert.com.

Written and directed by Raimi, the original The Evil Dead has the following synopsis: Ash, his girlfriend Linda, his sister Cheryl, and couple Scotty and Shelly, drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Naturom Demonto / Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka “The Book of the Dead”), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed. The film stars Bruce Campbell, Betsy Baker, Ellen Sandweiss, Hal Delrich, and Sarah York. Campbell’s character Ash would go on to fight a whole lot of these demonic creatures over the decades, as Campbell reprised the role in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead television series. He has also voiced the character for multiple video games.

John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of Evil Dead in Concert, provided the following statement: “ The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds. It’s not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs. ”

The Evil Dead was LoDuca’s first time composing a film score. The press release notes that “LoDuca’s score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion, and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos.” The composer had this to say: “ I am so excited for audiences around the country to join us on an intense, aural descent into hell with this beautiful score and all its madness. ” LoDuca recently released a reimagined version of the original score called Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined, where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.

Here’s the list of Evil Dead in Concert performances: September 22: Buffalo, NY, The Riviera Theatre – September 24: Concord, NH, Capitol Center For The Arts / The Chubb Theatre – September 25: Beverly, MA, The Cabot – September 26: Cranston, RI, The Park Theatre – September 27: New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall – September 28: Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theatre – September 29: Glenside, NY, Keswick Theatre – October 1: New York, NY, Town Hall Theatre – October 2: Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center – October 3: Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center – October 4: Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre – October 5: Pittsburgh, PA, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – October 6: Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live! – October 7: Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre – October 8: Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre – October 9: Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – October 10: Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre – October 11: St. Paul, MN, The Fitzgerald Theater – October 12: Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – October 13: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory – October 15: Omaha, NE, Astro Theater – October 16: Springfield, MO, Gillioz Theatre – October 17: Wichita, KS, The Cotillion – October 18: Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater – October 19: Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom – October 21: Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre – October 22: Salt Lake City, UT, Kingsbury Hall – October 24: Eugene, OR, McDonald Theater – October 25: Tacoma, WA, Temple Theatre – October 26: Portland, OR, Roseland Theater – October 28: Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre – October 29: San Francisco, CA, The Warfield – October 30 and 31, and November 1: Los Angeles, CA, Million Dollar Theatre – November 2: Phoenix, AZ, Orpheum Theatre – November 3: San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre – November 5: Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre – November 7: San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater – November 8: Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre – November 9: Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre – November 10: Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center – November 11: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater – November 12: Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse – November 13: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – November 14: Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre – November 15: Orlando, FL, Plaza Live – November 17: Spartanburg, SC, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – November 18: Charleston, SC, Charleston Music Hall – November 19: Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center – November 20: Virginia Beach, VA, Sandler Center – November 21: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

