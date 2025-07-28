Return to the Black Panther world in the trailer for the Disney+ limited series, Eyes of Wakanda

Welcome back to the vibranium-rich world of Wakanda as Disney+ unveils the trailer for Marvel Studios’ new animated spin-off, Eyes of Wakanda. The show comes from Todd Harris, who serves as showrunner and director, and he said Marvel let him go “hog wild” on the series. Eyes of Wakanda is a collection of short stories from different time periods of Wakandan history, which Harris refers to as “anthology adjacent.“ The new show is set to be a four-episode limited series that debuts just around the corner, now on August 1.

The series will feature the voices of Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as the Lion, Winnie Harlow (America’s Next Top Model) as Noni, and Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) as one of the most “crucial” characters. Other cast members include Steve Toussaint, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, and Zeke Alton.

The official press release reads,

The new action-adventure series, which was produced in partnership with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story. Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose, “Eyes of Wakanda” is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris, a director, producer and storyboard artist who has worked on some of the world’s biggest film franchises from “John Wick” to the MCU. Over the years, Harris has been a close collaborator to director Ryan Coogler, first as a storyboard artist on “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” then as an illustrator on “Sinners” before directing “Eyes of Wakanda.” The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Harris teased that Eyes of Wakanda will have a few surprises sprinkled throughout for Marvel fans. As for the live-action Wakanda, a few Black Panther characters are included in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and director Ryan Coogler is expected to return for Black Panther 3, which could feature none other than Denzel Washington.