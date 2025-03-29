Black Panther 3 director is “dying to work” with Denzel Washington on the Marvel sequel

While doing press for Gladiator II, Denzel Washington accidentally let it slip that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3. As Washington has yet to make a deal to appear in the movie, nothing is official, but Coogler said on the Nightcap podcast that he’s really looking forward to working with the actor.

“ I’ve been dying to work with Denzel, ” Coogler said. “ I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us, now. “

After Washington revealed the Black Panther 3 news, he quickly realized that he probably shouldn’t have said anything at that point and called Coogler to apologize. “ I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologize, ” Washington said. “ That’s right. I called him. I said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ He’s like, ‘No, man, it’s all good.’ I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out. ” As for what the role could be, Washington doesn’t have any details. “ I don’t know what he’s got cooking for me, ” he said. “ I love Ryan, because he’s like, he won’t say things. ‘You know what I’m saying? Like, you know what I’m saying?’ Well, at least that’s when he talks to me. It’s like, ‘You know what I’m saying?’ “

Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed his hopes that Washington will appear in the movie. “ If that manifests, which we’re gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days, ” Moore said last month. “ We honestly haven’t had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great. So again it’s too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we’re gonna figure out a way to make that happen. “

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers, will hit theaters on April 18th.