Black Panther star Letitia Wright teases the return of Shuri: “There’s a lot coming up”

We last saw Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but with several big Avengers movies on the horizon, it stands to reason that we’ll be seeing the character again.

While appearing on The View to promote Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, Wright was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin if Shuri would be making another appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “ If it’s, uh, let’s just say, let’s just say… I would like to continue with Shuri, ” Wright said, clearly aware those Marvel snipers are keeping an eye out. “ She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her. “

When asked if a third installment of Black Panther was in the works, Wright merely said, “ There’s a lot to, a lot to — a lot coming up. ” The actress also spoke of the accident she suffered on the set of the sequel and how the words of the late Chadwick Boseman got her through it. “ At the time it was an unfortunate accident that happened to me, and I kind of just had a moment to just reflect on everything, and I just thought a lot about him, ” Wright said. “ I thought a lot about his perseverance and his relentlessness just to keep going no matter what life was throwing at him, and I just thought, like, ‘If my brother could make it, you know, I can get back on set and finish the job.’ So, I just carried that panther spirit with me. “

Although Black Panther 3 hasn’t been officially announced, Wakanda Forever did set up a sequel by introducing the son of King T’Challa (Boseman). It also ended with a card which stated: “Black Panther will return.”

The upcoming Ironheart series for Disney+ will serve as something of a sequel to Wakanda Forever, continuing the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). The series is expected to debut in 2025. There’s also an animated Black Panther spin-off in the works titled Eyes of Wakanda. The series will tell the story of Wakandan warriors who, throughout history, have travelled the world to retrieve dangerous vibranium artifacts.