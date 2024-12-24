Denzel Washington called Ryan Coogler to apologize for Black Panther 3 spoiler

Last Updated on December 26, 2024

What do Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Owen Wilson, and Denzel Washington have in common? You could say the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be on the right track, but we’re really talking about Marvel spoilers here. That’s right, even though Denzel hasn’t officially joined the MCU, he did let it slip that he was offered a role in Black Panther 3 well before he was supposed to reveal any involvement with Marvel. And the man feels really bad about it.

Appearing on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast (via EW), Denzel Washington admitted he knew he goofed when he said that Ryan Coogler had a role lined up for him at Marvel. With nothing confirmed – and knowing that Marvel doesn’t take spoilers lightly – Denzel knew he had to make things right. “I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologize. That’s right. I called him. I said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ He’s like, ‘No, man, it’s all good.’ I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out.”

So is Denzel going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We can probably assume so, but he is being much more coy now, following Coogler’s lead. “I don’t know what he’s got cooking for me. I love Ryan, because he’s like, he won’t say things. ‘You know what I’m saying? Like, you know what I’m saying?’ Well, at least that’s when he talks to me. It’s like, ‘You know what I’m saying?’” At this point, no, we don’t know what anybody is saying about Black Panther 3, but that’s probably for the better.

Denzel Washington has been teasing his retirement as of late, with a one-off for Marvel looking like it could be one of his last films alongside a pair of Shakespeare adaptations and Spike Lee’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low. As for Black Panther 3, it’s not officially on the calendar but with Wakanda Forever raking in $850 million worldwide – one of the biggest hauls of the last 10 MCU entries – it seems like a given.

Do you see Denzel Washington being a good fit for Marvel? What sort of role would fit him best in Black Panther 3? Give us your thoughts below.