Extended look at Brad Pitt’s F1 blows audiences away at CinemaCon, plus DiCaprio clip for One Battle After Another

CinemaCon is in full swing in Las Vegas, and the Warner Bros. presentation is underway. The audience got an extended look at Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another as Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor took the stage.
During the presentation, DiCaprio said he’s wanted to work with Paul Thomas Anderson for 20 years. He praises the movie, saying it’s epic in scope and scale but allows the actors to improvise and dictate where the story goes. The crowd also got an extended sneak peek at the film highlighting the score by Jonny Greenwood, which is tense. The clip shows more of DiCaprio unable to remember the passphrase he needs to contact his old gang. He doesn’t remember the passphrase because his drugs and alcohol have fried his brain for 30 years. DiCaprio comes off like Rick Dalton in these scenes.
Meanwhile, Benicio del Toro’s character, who is with him, is calmly loading a sniper rifle and getting ready for action. Del Toro’s got a great line in the scene: “You know what freedom is? No, fear – like Tom f***ing Cruise.” The film will hit theaters on September 26th.
To break out some of the big guns, Warner Bros. invited Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer to the CinemaCon stage to tease F1, the racing drama starring Brad Pitt. According to Bruckheimer, F1 is the next Top Gun: Maverick. The racing scenes in the movie have Maverick dogfight vibes, with Pitt performing his own driving in the film. Bruckheimer urges audiences to see the movie in theaters, as it will offer a unique experience.
Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, saw the first 10 minutes of F1, and all he could say was, “F***ing wow!” The extended clip introduces Pitt’s character, who preps for a race as Led Zepplin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ plays. He’s at 24 Hours of Daytona. His team is losing positions, so he climbs into a car and drives maniacally. The racing is crazy. This mood really is Top Gun: Maverick on wheels. You get in the car with Pitt and feel what it must be like to be inside, with the vehicles being unsteady and hard to control. Everything is real. It’s really intense stuff, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Even Days of Thunder and Grand Prix were a lot less immersive. This feels like a ride. Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, seems inspired by Steve McQueen and is aggressive and iconic. Shea Whighan plays his crew chief. F1 will hit theaters on June 27th.
