Friday the 13th (2009) gets a 4K release with new bonus features

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the release of the 2009 version of Friday the 13th , which remains the most recent Friday the 13th movie. Yes, it has been 15 years since we’ve gotten a new entry in this franchise, and that’s shameful. But at least Arrow Video is going to be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Friday the 13th (2009) by giving it a 4K release on September 17th – and the 4K disc will include new bonus features! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

The 4K release has the following description: In 2003, director Marcus Nispel made a lasting impression on horror fans with his box-office-topping remake The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Six years later, he turned his camera to another slasher icon, none other than the hulking masked killer Jason Voorhees, in his gore-soaked remake of Friday the 13th.

A group of oblivious teenagers choose Camp Crystal Lake as the destination for a weekend getaway. Among them, the young Clay Miller (Jared Padalecki, Supernatural) is not looking for fun and frolics, but for his sister Whitney who disappeared around the lake six weeks earlier. The trip turns into a waking nightmare as the bloodthirsty Jason emerges from the shadows, wielding a deadly machete and out for blood. Cut off from civilization, these youths discover too late that Crystal Lake bears the scars of a violent past as they uncover the terrifying events that spurred the masked killer’s quest for violent vengeance.

Nispel’s taut direction and the stunning cinematography by Daniel Pearl – whose credits include the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre as well as the remake – bring a fresh and terrifying new perspective to the infamous hockey-masked maniac, sure to bring chills and thrills to even hardened horror veterans!

And here’s the list of product features:

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Two cuts of the film, the Theatrical Cut (97 mins) and the extended Killer Cut (105 mins)

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Limited edition Greetings from Crystal Lake Postcard

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Konopka and Alexandra West

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin



DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by director Marcus Nispel

Brand new audio commentary by writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel

Brand new interview with writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon

Brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl

A Killer New Beginning, an exclusive video essay about why horror fans shouldn’t fear remakes, what 2009’s Friday the 13th remake gets right, and why the film serves as a perfect template for future franchise remakes by film critic Matt Donato

Excerpts from the Terror Trivia Track

The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees archival featurette

Hacking Back / Slashing Forward archival featurette

The 7 Best Kills archival featurette

Deleted scenes

Original teaser, trailer and TV spots

Electronic press kit

Image gallery

DISC TWO: KILLER CUT

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Killer Cut

Original 5.1 DTSHD Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

A new Friday the 13th release with new special features means this is a must-buy for me. Will you be picking up a copy of the 4K release of Friday the 13th (2009)? Let us know by leaving a comment below.