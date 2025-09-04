Fall 2 plot details reveal the vertigo-inducing setting for the sequel

Fall starred Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam!: Fury of the Gods) and Virginia Gardner (Halloween) as two friends stuck at the top of a 2000-foot-tall radio tower. The low-budget flick was a success, prompting Capstone Studios to greenlight two sequels. Fall 2 wrapped principal photography earlier this year in Thailand, and Deadline has the first plot details for the sequel.

Fall 2 stars Harriet Slater (Outlander: Blood of My Blood), Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), and Tom Brittney (Grantchester). The official synopsis reads: “ Overwhelmed by her sister Hunter’s death, Jax (Slater) connects with Luce (Thomas), Hunter’s fearless friend. To heal, they attempt the infamous plank walk of Mount Kwan in Thailand. After a sudden rockslide leaves them stranded on a fragile plank 3000 feet in the air, Jax must confront her deepest fears and fight for survival to find closure. “

The sequel was directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, with original Fall writer/director Scott Mann co-writing the script with Jonathan Frank. The film is set to be released in early 2026 through Lionsgate. “ We were huge fans of the first film and couldn’t wait to continue the journey. Our aim was to capture the same intensity that Scott Mann and his team established in the original, while adding new, layered characters who will connect with audiences as they endure extreme and terrifying heights, ” The Spierig Brothers said in a statement.

Related Fall 2 will be directed by the Spierig Brothers

Although Mann handed over directing duties for the sequel, he’s set to return for Fall 3. What perilously high structure will the characters be trapped on this time?