Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four casting was confirmed alongside a filming update for the anticipated Marvel movie

Regarding Pedro Pascal’s involvement with Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four film, the stretchy cat could be out of the bag! According to SAG-AFTRA, Pascal plays the patriarch of Marvel’s first family, Reed Richard, in the superhero spectacle, with production soon to begin. The reveal comes from a career retrospective organized and presented by SAG-AFTRA, saying Pascal “recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four.” SAG-AFTRA redacted the bit about Pascal’s involvement with Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four, but only after eagle-eyed fans spotted the post.

While we’re still waiting for an official confirmation from Marvel, the SAG-AFTRA gaff lends credence to the long-whispered rumors about Pascal suiting up as Mr. Fanstastic.

Rumors about who will star in Marvel’s latest attempt to reboot the Fantastic Four have circulated since the project’s confirmation. Pascal was long-rumored to play Reed, with Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Crown, Pieces of a Woman) widely rumored to play Susan Storm Richards. Meanwhile, watercooler whispers imply Joesph Quinn (Stranger Things) is playing Johnny Storm (Human Torch), with Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, The Punisher, John Adams) playing Ben Grimm (The Thing). Other hearsay suggests Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men, Skyfall, Biutiful) could play the world-eating villain Galactus in the anticipated superhero epic, with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, Last Night in Soho) possibly playing a gender-swapped version of the Silver Surfer, aka Juno.

Hopefully, Marvel plans to officially announce the cast for Fantastic Four sooner rather than later because some fans feel the will-they-won’t-they casting dance for this movie is long out of hand. Maybe after Marvel drops a trailer for Deadpool 3 during the Super Bowl, they can concentrate on announcing details for Fantastic Four. Let’s go, Marvel!

What do you think about SAG-AFTRA possibly confirming Pedro Pascal's role as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four? Is The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star a fantastic fit for one of the most intelligent characters in the Marvel Universe? Is there someone else you'd rather see in the role?