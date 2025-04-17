Fear Below: greed runs deep, terror runs deeper in shark thriller trailer

On May 2nd, Saban Films and Blue Fox will be giving the shark thriller Fear Below a digital, On Demand, and limited theatrical release – and with that release date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Matthew Holmes, who also wrote the screenplay with Gregory Moss, Fear Below has the following synopsis: When a gang of ruthless criminals loses their stolen gold in a river, they turn to a team of desperate, down-on-their-luck divers to retrieve it. What begins as a high-stakes recovery mission quickly spirals when the divers soon find themselves in the company of a vicious bull shark, but the dangers in the water are only a fraction of the dangers that wait for them above. What helps make this movie stand out among the many shark thrillers we get every year is the fact that it’s also a period piece, taking place in 1946 Australia.

The film stars Hermione Corfield (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Jake Ryan (Underbelly), Josh McConville (Black Snow), Jacob Junior Nayinggul (Barrumbi Kids), Arthur Angel (Ghost Rider), Maximillian Johnson (High Ground), Clayton Watson (Always Greener), Kevin Dee (Strange Bedfellows), Will Fletcher (The Great Escaper), Sam Parsonson (Love My Way), Tom Beaurepaire (Lawless: The Real Bushrangers), Miriam Young (The Portable Door), Adam Willson (Preacher), William Lee (Mutt), Blake Connor (Wyrmwood: Apocalypse), and Steve Sammut (Neighbours).

Blake Northfield and Michael Favelle produced Fear Below, which has been Rated R for bloody violent content and language and has a running time of 85 minutes.

Matthew Holmes’ previous directing credits include The Biscuit Effect, Twin Rivers, The Legend of Ben Hall, and The Cost. I haven’t seen any of his previous work, but I am curious to see how his shark thriller has turned out. I have been burned by shark thrillers many times over the years, and yet I’m always curious to see another one.

Take a look at the trailer for Fear Below, then let us know: will you be watching this shark thriller when Saban Films and Blue Fox release it next month?