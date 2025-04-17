Horror Movie News

Fear Below: greed runs deep, terror runs deeper in shark thriller trailer

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Saban Films will be giving the shark thriller Fear Below a digital, On Demand, and limited theatrical release next monthSaban Films will be giving the shark thriller Fear Below a digital, On Demand, and limited theatrical release next month

On May 2nd, Saban Films and Blue Fox will be giving the shark thriller Fear Below a digital, On Demand, and limited theatrical release – and with that release date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Matthew Holmes, who also wrote the screenplay with Gregory Moss, Fear Below has the following synopsis: When a gang of ruthless criminals loses their stolen gold in a river, they turn to a team of desperate, down-on-their-luck divers to retrieve it. What begins as a high-stakes recovery mission quickly spirals when the divers soon find themselves in the company of a vicious bull shark, but the dangers in the water are only a fraction of the dangers that wait for them above. What helps make this movie stand out among the many shark thrillers we get every year is the fact that it’s also a period piece, taking place in 1946 Australia.

The film stars Hermione Corfield (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Jake Ryan (Underbelly), Josh McConville (Black Snow), Jacob Junior Nayinggul (Barrumbi Kids), Arthur Angel (Ghost Rider), Maximillian Johnson (High Ground), Clayton Watson (Always Greener), Kevin Dee (Strange Bedfellows), Will Fletcher (The Great Escaper), Sam Parsonson (Love My Way), Tom Beaurepaire (Lawless: The Real Bushrangers), Miriam Young (The Portable Door), Adam Willson (Preacher), William Lee (Mutt), Blake Connor (Wyrmwood: Apocalypse), and Steve Sammut (Neighbours).

Blake Northfield and Michael Favelle produced Fear Below, which has been Rated R for bloody violent content and language and has a running time of 85 minutes.

Matthew Holmes’ previous directing credits include The Biscuit Effect, Twin Rivers, The Legend of Ben Hall, and The Cost. I haven’t seen any of his previous work, but I am curious to see how his shark thriller has turned out. I have been burned by shark thrillers many times over the years, and yet I’m always curious to see another one.

Take a look at the trailer for Fear Below, then let us know: will you be watching this shark thriller when Saban Films and Blue Fox release it next month?

Fear Below

Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,213 Articles Published

Latest Saban films News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!