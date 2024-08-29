Tom Welling goes undercover to bring down a major crime syndicate in the trailer for Mafia Wars

Smallville‘s Tom Welling stars in the new action thriller Mafia Wars from Saban Films. In the new trailer from the film, Welling is recruited for a dangerous undercover mission to stop a crime syndicate that has been plaguing the streets of Italy with Fentanyl and the head of this mafia wants to control all corners of the drug trade. Cam Gigandet also stars as the main villain in the film. Gigandet usually fills the shoes of antagonists in films like Never Back Down, 2016’s The Magnificent Seven remake and Silent Night.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“Terry Jacobs (Tom Welling) is a recently paroled felon forced to go undercover to bring down Griff (Cam Gigandet), the head of the most infamous mob syndicate in Italy.” The film is rated R for strong violence, drug content, language throughout, and some sexual material/nudity. The cast list includes an ensemble that features Tom Welling, Cam Gigandet, Cher Cosenza, Chris Mullinax, Al Linea, Sidhartha Mallya, Alessia Alciati and introducing Sterling Griffin.

Mafia Wars is written and directed by Scott Windhauser. The producers on the film include Thomas Zambeck, Brian Katz, Emanuele Moretti, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr. The film is set to be available on digital and On Demand starting on October 11.

Welling’s hit WB show Smallville was a cultural milestone in the lore of Superman as the character got to be explored through the lens of a teen angst drama. Tom had originally started out as a model and soon transitioned to acting. He was in a few episodes of Judging Amy and small roles in other shows. Welling turned down the role of Clark Kent on Smallville twice because he felt that the idea sounded silly and was worried about being typecast. However, he was convinced after reading the pilot’s script. Tom Welling brought out the best part of Clark Kent: his innate goodness. He saw the best in people, even Lex. Much of the show had Clark struggling with his destiny. Trying to learn his origins and holding on to his humanity. Welling did a great job of portraying such a struggle. But, the relationship between the two friends kept viewers returning for more. Lex and Clark were tragically destined to be bitter enemies for all time.