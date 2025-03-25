Smallville animated series is “off the table” because of James Gunn’s Superman

Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaumt have been working on a potential animated follow-up to Smallville for a number of years, but series co-creator Alfred Gough said the project is now “off the table” due to James Gunn’s new DC Universe.
“Warners has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting Superman again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit,” Gough said during Rosenbaum and Welling’s TalkVille podcast (thanks to CBM). “Everything comes around in one form or another, I just read the other day that they are rebooting Buffy for Hulu.“
He continued, “That is the thing, I think the problem with most projects in development in any studio and/or any network is regime change.” Once the DCU has had a little time to establish itself, it’s possible that the Smallville animated sequel series could be revisited. However, Welling has previously admitted that the project is “more of a fan-driven idea” that likely wouldn’t be a “financial windfall” for the studio.
“The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Bros. to give us the thumbs-up. We need their permission. We haven’t even gotten a response!” Welling (who played Superman / Clark Kent on Smallville) said last year. “We all like each other, we all like working together, and if we could do it, it’d be fun. But Warner Bros. — and I’m not hating on them — they just haven’t gotten back to us. It’s not a priority for them. It’s like a not-returning-phone-calls thing.“
Michael Rosenbaum (a.k.a. Lex Luthor) shared his own update last year, although he was a little more positive that it could happen. “All I could share is that it’s a great idea. We have Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar], the creators of Smallville backing us up. When it’s the right time, we’d like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros. It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time,” Rosenbaum said. “When the time’s right, I think it’s something that’s a no brainer, unless they have other ideas. We’d like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is.“
Would you like to see an animated Smallville revival?
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE