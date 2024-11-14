Tom Welling has an update on the Smallville animated series and it’s not good

Tom Welling has an update on the potential Smallville animated series that he first discussed more than three years ago.

It’s been more than three years since Tom Welling first revealed that he and Michael Rosenbaum were working on a potential animated follow-up to Smallville. Fans were excited by the idea, but unfortunately, the project seems to be stalled as it’s waiting on a very crucial approval from Warner Bros.

The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Bros. to give us the thumbs-up. We need their permission,” Welling told TVLine. “We haven’t even gotten a response!” The actor admitted that the Smallville animated series is “more of a fan-driven idea” that likely wouldn’t be a “financial windfall” for the studio. “We all like each other, we all like working together, and if we could do it, it’d be fun,” he said. “But Warner Bros. — and I’m not hating on them — they just haven’t gotten back to us. It’s not a priority for them. It’s like a not-returning-phone-calls thing.

The idea was to get as much of the original cast back together as possible, including Smallville co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. I imagine Allison Mack wouldn’t have been asked back.

Michael Rosenbaum shared his own update earlier this year, although he was a little more positive that it could happen. “All I could share is that it’s a great idea. We have Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar], the creators of Smallville backing us up. When it’s the right time, we’d like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros. It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time,” Rosenbaum said. “When the time’s right, I think it’s something that’s a no brainer, unless they have other ideas. We’d like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is.

Smallville ran for ten seasons and told the coming-of-age adventures of Clark Kent in his hometown as he discovers his abilities and fights to keep his friends and family safe.

Would you still like to see a Smallville animated series?

Source: TVLine
Smallville, animated series, Tom Welling
