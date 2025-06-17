Final Destination: Bloodlines is now available on digital, is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in July

After a 14 year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned this year with Final Destination: Bloodlines – and movie-goers were clearly missing these movies, as Bloodlines has quickly become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. The previous record holder, 2009’s The Final Destination, reached $187 million, but the new sequel has left that record in the dust, pulling in over $272 million. Now, Final Destination: Bloodlines has received a digital release and is available to watch at THIS LINK, where it can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99. If you’d rather wait for the physical media release, you won’t have to wait long. Final Destination: Bloodlines will be reaching 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22nd – and will even be available in a six movie set with all five of the previous Final Destinations! Copies of the standalone release can be pre-ordered HERE, and the six film collection can be pre-ordered HERE.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

The late, great Tony Todd is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The film was directed by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

Final Destination: Bloodlines comes to home video with the following bonus features: – Feature commentary with directors Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky – Death Becomes Them: A behind-the-scenes cast and crew interview – The Many Deaths of Bloodlines: Making of the best deaths – Legacy of Bludworth with horror icon Tony Todd.

Will you be watching Final Destination: Bloodlines on digital and/or buying it on physical media? Let us know by leaving a comment below.