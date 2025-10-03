Death has a new director: Michiel Blanchart in talks to helm Final Destination 7

Final Destination: Bloodlines brought the franchise to new heights, becoming the highest-grossing ($314 million) and best-reviewed installment of the entire series. So, of course, we’re getting another sequel. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, who directed Bloodlines, have decided not to return, but New Line Cinema may already have found a new director for Final Destination 7.

The studio is in final talks with Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart to direct the sequel, although sources have indicated that an offer has not been made yet. Final Destination 7 would be Blanchart’s English-language debut feature, and only his second movie overall. He made his feature debut with Night Call, an action crime thriller that swept the Magritte Awards (the Belgian Oscars), winning 10 out of 11 nominations and setting the record for the most Magritte Awards won by a single film.

Blanchart also helmed You’re Dead, Hélène, a short film about a man trying to break up with his girlfriend, who happens to be a ghost. It was shortlisted in the best live-action short film category at the 2023 Academy Awards. Sam Raimi is even set to produce an English-language adaptation, but it’s been a while since we last heard anything about the project.

Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Bloodlines with Gary Busick, is penning the script for the new sequel.

Bloodlines starred Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefanie, a young college student plagued by a violent recurring nightmare. She heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. The film also featured the late Tony Todd as William Bludworth, who was given a lovely yet bittersweet send-off.