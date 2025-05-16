Final Destination Bloodlines Review: A Fun Twist On The Formula

PLOT: Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.

REVIEW: I have been a Final Destination fan since my teenage years and have seen each film dozens of times, if not more. There’s just something about the concept of a bunch of people escaping death, only for it to come back around and get them in incredibly violent ways. And as a fan, I always get a little worried when a new entry tries to mess with the mythology. Because Final Destination: Bloodlines takes aim at what came before it in a big, bad way. But does it result in a good movie?

Final Destination Bloodlines gives the franchise a twist, with the opening accident happening, only for our premonition to be seen by our supposed leads granddaughter in modern day. Turns out, her grandmother had a premonition decades prior, saved a bunch of people, and death has been having a helluva time cleaning up its mess. Entire families exist that weren’t supposed to, so death has to become Winston Wolfe. Only a lot messier. It makes things very convoluted and results in plenty of eye rolls. Is it really that hard to just have an accident, and then play clean-up crew? I guess this is what happens with a fifth sequel.

The franchise has already had some pretty incredible leads, so there was lot riding on Kaitlyn Santa Juana’s Stefani. She’s fine overall, but doesn’t have much personality. Having her not involved in the premonition means we’re not getting much in the way of character development. For her at least. Meanwhile, Iris gets the audience invested in her, which feels a tad wasted since we’re mostly getting her as an older lady. Given the change in how the premonition works, this is the most the series has ever felt like an ensemble. But none of these people are likable, so it’s easy to root on their deaths.

I’d argue the most important part of any Final Destination is its opening accident, and this one rules. There were so many deaths that I lost track by the end. As violent as this movie gets, they’re so over the top that the entire experience is a blast. I was laughing in my seat, having a great time with all the carnage. Though if I had to have a mark against it, it gets way too heavy with the CGI. This is a problem throughout, with many of the deaths being nothing but CGI gore explosions, which I always hate. Thankfully, the garbage truck and x-ray death are some all-timers that are sure to be on plenty of favorite kill lists going forward.

Tony Todd’s death felt like a gut punch earlier this year, but it’s awesome that we get to see him reprise one of his most famous roles here with the mortician, Bludworth. His in a similar role that we’ve seen him in before, giving our cast of characters some much-needed exposition. But there’s obviously a tinge of sadness to Todd’s final appearance in the series. I’m happy to say that it’s an absolutely beautiful tribute and probably his best cameo in the franchise. He’s involved in the story in a much more significant way, even if it only boils down to one scene.

Overall, I enjoyed my time with Final Destination: Bloodlines, even if I wasn’t completely blown away. One of the fun aspects of the series is the tension, and trying to add an equation to figuring out death’s plan just makes it all a tad lame. Not to mention constantly referring to death as a he, like he’s a physical person. Thankfully, this boasts some absolutely incredible kills, with some of them being the best of the franchise. Yes, I know, a bold claim. But I stand by it.