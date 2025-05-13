Best Deaths of the Final Destination Franchise

As we ready for the release of another Final Destination: Bloodlines, it’s time that we look back on some of the great deaths that the franchise has to offer. Now, I’m not including the great deaths that we get during the opening accidents, since most of those don’t come to fruition anyway. I tried sticking with deaths that actually stick (which is why we also aren’t getting the slick escalator moment from Part 4). I had to draw the line somewhere, there are just too many good ones to cover!

And I’m very excited to be able to update this once I’ve witnessed the carnage of Final Destination: Bloodlines. Here’s hoping there are plenty of worthy additions.

Let’s get into the carnage.

Tod’s Shower Mishap – Final Destination

Our first instance in the series of the “rube goldberg” style of death, where one thing leads to another, which leads to another which finally ends in tragedy. This time, it’s Tod in the bathroom, set up perfectly to look like a suicide. Death by strangulation is bad enough, but the buildup to this, with the capillaries in his eyes bursting, makes this one stand out in its simplicity.

Racist Gets Dragged – The Final Destination

If there’s one thing the fourth film does right, it’s giving us characters that we WANT to see die. So it’s great to finally see this loser who’s trying to light a cross in this black man’s yard get a bit of karma. He’s lit on fire and dragged by his truck in the streets, which eventually blows up, sending parts of his body in every which way.

Olivia’s Eye Surgery – Final Destination 5

Feeling similar to the Dentist office scene in FD2, this one takes laser eye surgery and gives it a horrific twist, with the laser completely mangling poor Olivia. But it’s the fact that we get this long drawn out death AND a shock death, all in one. We never expect her to fall out a window, yet it happens and is a brutal ending to someone who just had their eye lasered out.

Mrs. Lewton Tries To Pack – Final Destination

This one just makes you feel bad for the poor victim. Mrs. Lewton is simply trying to pack up and leave town, but death has other plans, putting a knife through her chest before setting her whole house on fire. Part of me never felt too bad for her since she never believed Alex but hey, she definitely didn’t deserve this.

Crushed by Glass – Final Destination 2

There’s nothing quite like tricking an audience into thinking it’ll be one thing, only to have something else entirely. The glass panel is set up when Tim and his mom go to the dentist. Then, after being teased over and over that there’s going to be some kind of Dental mishap, he’s released, accident free. But, taking cues from Terry’s bus trip, we get a cacophony of violence that can’t be beat.

Ladder through the Eye – Final Destination 2

This one is so satisfying because the character himself is such a douchebag. Evan Lewis had just won the lottery, and his apartment is filled with all the crap that he’s just bought. Which adds a bit of irony when his house goes up in flames. We think it’s going to be the garbage disposal that gets him but instead it’s the ladder of the fire escape, which pierces his eye socket. Disgusting yet deserved.

Fence Dismemberment – Final Destination 2

Shortly after Kat has a pole slammed through her head, her death causes a chain reaction that sends a barb wire fence flying towards Rory. It takes a moment to realize what happened, but then his body just falls apart. The effect and shock value really make this one stand out. Poor Rory. One of the most underrated characters in the series.

Tanning Beds – Final Destination 3

They’ve fallen slightly out of vogue now, but in 2006 there were tanning beds EVERYWHERE. As someone in high school at the time, if you were a popular girl, you were going to a tanning booth. So to make this “everyday” item into a death trap, was enough to never get me inside one of these things ever. With some of the only nudity in any FD death, you hardly notice because it’s all so horrifying as these two girls burn alive.

Gymnastics Routine – Final Destination 5

I’ve been around gymnastics most of my life, so this one always hits different. There are so many things that it could be, from the loose screw to the electrically charged water, yet its simple physics that takes out Candice on her landing. The technical prowess of the effect really just brings this one home.

Terry’s Bus Trip – Final Destination

I’m not sure if there is any death more shocking in the franchise than when Terry steps out in the street and gets hit by the bus. It’s so out of nowhere, and would become a staple for the franchise going forward: the shock death. The reaction of the other characters and reverberation of the death throughout the next scene will often be repeated, but never imitated.

What are some of YOUR favorite Final Destination deaths? Did we miss any big ones? Let us know in the comments!