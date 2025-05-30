Charli xcx pitches a Final Destination sequel with an “It Girl” cast

After a 14 year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned this year with Final Destination: Bloodlines – and movie-goers were clearly missing these movies, as Bloodlines has so far pulled in $193 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. (The previous record holder, 2009’s The Final Destination, reached $187 million.) One fan of the series is singer/songwriter Charli xcx, who took to TikTok to share her pitch for the next sequel, one that she envisions starring in alongside several “It Girl” actresses.

Charli xcx said (with thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for the transcription), “ I’m rewatching all of the Final Destination movies, in preparation to see Final Destination: Bloodlines, which I’m really excited to see. The reason I love these movies is that they really just are about hot people getting killed. You know, there’s no moral backbone to the story, it really is just, ‘They’re hot, they’re cursed and they deserve to die.’ I was thinking, well, shouldn’t there be a sort of It Girl version of this franchise? You know like, a Final Destination with It Girls. Kind of like, Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, me, Quenlin Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson… maybe there’s like a Scream Queen in there, like, Jenna Ortega. Maybe there’s an OG Scream Queen like Sissy Spacek. And then it’s also directed by, like, a horror auteur. The films wouldn’t have to change their formula, I think the whole point is that they play into the lore. They kind of make fun of their own lore, and I don’t think this one would have to be any different, like I think that’s the point. It’s really not trying to do anything other than have hot people die in the most brutal ways and play with some unbelievable dialogue. ” Sennott already responded to the pitch, saying, “I’m in.”

I’m not familiar with everyone on that “It Girl” list, but I know of Charli xcx, Rachel Sennott, Jenna Ortega, and Sissy Spacek, and sure, I’d be glad to watch any of them in a Final Destination movie. I also know that model / musician Gabbriette is making her feature acting debut in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Charli xcx is working on building up her film acting career, and she’s going about it in a really interesting way. A couple of years ago, we heard that she was set to make her feature acting debut with Legendary Entertainment’s remake of the infamous 1978 box office hit Faces of Death… and someday we might even get to see that movie. Since working on Faces of Death, Charli xcx has taken roles in the Gregg Araki thriller I Want Your Sex, Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, Romain Gavras’s Sacrifice, Jeremy O. Harris and Pete Ohs’ Erupjca, and Julia Jackman’s graphic novel adaptation 100 Nights of Hero. By taking on these projects, she has worked alongside the likes of Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Jermaine Fowler, Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Evans, Lena Góra, Will Madden, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitizine. She’s also set to star in a film from legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike.

Are you a fan of the Final Destination franchise? What do you think of Charli xcx’s “It Girl” sequel pitch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.