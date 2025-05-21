Final Destination producer Craig Perry discusses every death in the first five films

Producer Craig Perry has been guiding the Final Destination franchise every step of the way since the beginning – and with the sixth film in the series, Final Destination: Bloodlines, now in theatres, the folks at Entertainment Weekly decided to sit down for a conversation with Perry in which he looks back at all of the disasters and death scenes in the first five movies (even the fourth one, which he thinks “sucks.”) You can watch the 40 minute death retrospective in the video embedded above.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician William Bludworth from Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5, and was joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave the film a 7/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of this century and it has been way too long since the last sequel, so I’m very glad that the series has made a comeback, with Final Destination: Bloodlines doing very well at the box office. With Death currently making a mess of a new batch of characters on the big screen, it was fun to watch Perry go back over the deaths in the previous films.

Take a look at Craig Perry’s Final Destination death retrospective video above, then let us know what you thought of it by leaving a comment below.