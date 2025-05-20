Final Destination franchise producer reveals which sequel is the worst: “It sucks”

Final Destination: Bloodlines has earned the best reviews in the franchise’s history—along with a record-breaking box office debut. Despite this recent high point, the series has seen its share of ups and downs over the past three decades. When it comes to picking the worst installment, producer Craig Perry doesn’t hesitate to call out The Final Destination.

In an excerpt from Screaming and Conjuring: The Resurrection and Unstoppable Rise of the Modern Horror Movie by Clark Collis (via Entertainment Weekly), Perry revealed that he originally believed The Final Destination would mark the end of the series. Ironically, it became the highest-grossing installment at the time—a title Bloodlines is poised to surpass—and ultimately paved the way for yet another sequel.

“ I figured that we’re done, ” Perry said. “ Then, lo and behold, opening weekend, we’re like, ‘Uh, okay, here we go.’ I don’t think the fourth one is good at all, actually it sucks. But it was successful enough to give us a chance to redeem ourselves with 5. “

Most will agree with Perry; The Final Destination was a muddled mess of 3D kills and unmemorable characters, but we can be thankful that it didn’t kill the franchise.

“ The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice, ” reads the official synopsis for Final Destination Bloodlines. “ Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. ” The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late Tony Todd.

Our own Tyler Nichols enjoyed Bloodlines, although he admits he wasn’t completely blown away. “ One of the fun aspects of the series is the tension, and trying to add an equation to figuring out death’s plan just makes it all a tad lame, ” Nichols wrote. “ Not to mention constantly referring to death as a he, like he’s a physical person. Thankfully, this boasts some absolutely incredible kills, with some of them being the best of the franchise. Yes, I know, a bold claim. But I stand by it. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

